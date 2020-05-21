AXA Life Japan features in the Asia Pacific edition of Business Chief

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

In the ever-evolving world of financial services and insurance, technology continues to steer the industry in new and often unprecedented directions. How a company embraces this rapidly expanding marketplace is a task facing many all over the world. For AXA, providing insurance and asset management services for more than 30 years, innovation has been and will always remain firmly at the heart of everything the company does. It is a core value to the business and has played a crucial role in establishing AXA as a global leader in insurance and asset management.

In June 2016, the company announced its Ambition 2020 strategic plan as it looks to continue to meet and exceed its customers’ rapidly evolving needs and grow in a challenging economic climate. The bottom line of this transformation is simple: to further its growth and accelerate its transformation to best serve its expansive customer base.

“The defining factor of our ambition is to be better at helping our customers by providing greater power to them in order for them to live a better life,” says Hervé Le Hen, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at AXA Life Japan. “Particularly here in Japan, we want to become customer vigilant, thus leading this ambition to become a facilitator for our customers, leveraging both human interaction and technology.”

