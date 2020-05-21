Atos’ role in future-proofing its clients is profiled in this month’s Business Chief Asia

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

This month’s Business Chief Asia magazine feature IT services provider Atos.

Uli Braun, CTO, Asia Pacific, at the company, discusses the ways in which Atos is future-proofing companies in Asia and beyond.

The specificity of the Asian market requires a number of new approaches. “There's two key challenges,” says Braun. “Firstly, more than any other, Asia-Pacific is large, complicated and extremely diverse. Adapting to the economic and cultural diversity is a real challenge. Secondly, there are low cost markets where it can be very difficult to obtain the prices that we must charge in a global context for leading edge technology solutions. As a result, we deal mostly with multinational corporations.”

One particular area of focus for the company is in cloud transformation, as Braun explains: “Cloud computing enables you to do things faster and with less of a time commitment. In the past you had to get the budget for a project and you were then stuck with it for five years because you had invested in hardware, software, whatever it may be. The cloud is not just infrastructure. Yes, it's storage and compute and memory and these kinds of things. But it's also APIs to tap into functions that you otherwise would have to build from scratch. Entire application systems can be deployed in minutes or hours, versus weeks or months in the past.”

It’s also a case of changing the way Atos itself does business. “We have a window of opportunity in the next two years to change the way we are doing things, and the skills our staff can offer to the market,” says Braun. “We have about 110,000 employees worldwide, so it's no small task. We need to change to stay relevant in the market of the future, and we need to be more mature with our clients rather than just sitting there and waiting for them to tell us what they want us to do. We have a responsibility for the future of our clients business and we need to be partners on their journey into their digital future.”

You can read more about Atos’ journey in the magazine or on the website.