Aflac: A digital leader in Japanese insurance

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

Internationally recognised by its famous icon, ‘the Aflac duck’, insurance giant Aflac’s growing Japanese customer base has presented a number of challenges, which have been overcome by unlocking new opportunities through digitisation.

John Moorefield, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, explains that Japan is undergoing a significant sea change in exploring new technologies to revolutionise the insurance market.

“The interest in FinTech in implementing new ways of delivering service to customers in the insurance industry is really picking up in Japan at an accelerated rate,” he says.

“We are ensuring that what the customer wants is what's driving our priorities. From that perspective, we are working extremely hard to not only be the most innovative in terms of insurance products for our customers, but also to be the leader in technology deployment to accelerate the customer's service.”

Implementing cloud technology to support its distribution system, Aflac has also launched several payment methodologies which will take advantage of new services in the Japanese market.

“Leveraging new payment strategies that banks are putting out allow us to provide instant payment to customers, without waiting for a night-time batch routine from a bank.

“Those are the kind of things we're being able to take advantage of because the ecosystem in Japan is accelerating so quickly across the financial services industry,” he adds.

