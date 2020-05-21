Achieving long-term sustainability goals at Resilient Melbourne and the Future Business Council

(Norwich, UK, 12/09/2019)

Harbouring an ambition to achieve long-term sustainability, Toby Kent, Chief Resilience Officer of Resilient Melbourne, is committed to driving change. In addition to his role at Resilient Melbourne, Kent is also Chair of the Future Business Council, a membership organisation that exists to advance the interests of future looking sustainability-oriented businesses.

With metropolitan Melbourne consisting of 32 local government authorities comprised of more than 10,000 sq km in the area around Port Phillip Bay, Kent and the Resilient Melbourne team led the creation of the city’s first ever resilience strategy. This involved working in partnership with over 1,000 representatives from more than 230 organisations and agencies. The strategy provides an alternative way to address chronic stresses that impact the city, such as rapid growth and congestion and to be better prepared to deal with acute shocks, such as extreme heat, fire and floods. “Resilient Melbourne has four interdependent, long-term objectives, which at their highest level see our metropolitan communities aiming to be stronger together, have shared places, a dynamic economy and a healthier environment,” explains Kent.

With a drive to ensure Melbourne becomes ever-more resilient and that Australia seizes the opportunity of ‘the next boom’, Kent believes technology is a critical component to cities’ and businesses’ strategies. “In Melbourne, the overall plan is to make our city more resilient through innovation around systems, and continuously questioning how we do things,” he explains. “I believe technology can be an enabler of that. However, the starting point has to be people; they are at the heart of all cities, which is why it’s so critical that your solutions start at a human level.”

