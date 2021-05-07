Ian Watson, CEO, Cellcard

Ian Watson has been in the telecommunications industry for nearly 30 years, the past 10 of which he’s spent in Cambodia, mainly as CEO of Cellcard. Having worked across a broad range of telecoms operators, as well as dipping his toes briefly into finance, he has settled at Cellcard at a crucial point in its operations, pushing a shift of focus from business to consumer customers and heralding in the era of 5G.

“We intend to be driving the digitalisation of Cambodia,” he says. “My style internally is very much to be door open. I’m blessed with a great team here, a mixture of some expats [Watson himself is English] but predominantly Cambodians. I’m just lucky enough to be have a very wonderful, dynamic, cross-functional team who are at the forefront of digitalisation.”

Watson’s career has coincided with a transformation of what telephony is. “The old mobile network operators were mainly about voice. Now it’s data and digital, the internet of things, this 360-degree connectivity where the mobile is now the intrinsic part of your life. The mobile phone has become basically a necessity. You can argue about whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but mobile penetration across the world has brought a great deal of benefit to a lot of people.”

Among these benefits Watson lists telemedicine and mobile money. In Cambodia, the linear journey the internet has taken from wired to wireless to mobile, has in the case of many people gone straight from nothing to mobile. And Watson sees those people as having hit the jackpot with 5G on the horizon. “It’s going to transform countries, society, communities,” he predicts, “and as we move forward it’s going to be really, really exciting.”

But when it comes to running the company, Watson’s approach is more traditional. “You build this camaraderie, team spirit, understanding what the business needs, adapting. We have a mantra here internally: it’s not the biggest who survive, it’s those who adapt the quickest.

“If something’s not working, we tear it down, rebuild it and go to another route. You have to lead by example, so every day I walk the facility, each department, to make sure everything’s okay, because every element is driving the company to the next level. And if sales is not supporting finance or engineering, for instance, the whole thing comes to a juddering halt. And luckily, having such a dynamic, forward-thinking and engaging team, it’s very easy. Once you’ve got those skills in place to drive the business forward and make sure that every element is working together – from the brand promise to the customer service to the network to the sales – all working together to drive customer support and revenue.”