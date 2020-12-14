Dondy Bappedyanto: disruption to traditional work practices

Dondy Bappedyanto began his career in the cloud industry in 2009. Since then, he has "made many changes to Indonesia's cloud and hosting industry landscape." Reflecting on his experience in the comprehensive technology and infrastructure industry, Bappedyanto has more than 20 years of experience in multiple multinational companies, ranging from general management, product development, technical operations, and technical strategy. He also has been actively speaking in various IT events and joining as a mentor for startups and the IT communities in Indonesia.

When asked to describe the workplace culture at PT Biznet Gio Nusantara, Bappedyanto explains that its working culture is open and friendly. "Our employees are more than just coworkers. Respect and kindness are key qualities among our employees, and we encourage meaningful interactions between colleagues. Together with our employees, we have created a dynamic and result-oriented organization where every contribution is valuable."

Reflecting on the essential traits of an effective leader – particularly during these challenging times – Bappedyanto contemplates that "during this pandemic as a leader you need to become more open and welcome to any input to improve productivity, and most importantly you need to have a clear vision of how you want to bring the company forward and trust your employees because you are not going to see them every day due to remote working. My leadership style is always open, direct, and honest, with no-nonsense. I'm always open to any creative contribution from my staff as part of my decision-making process."

Further discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bappedyanto explains that "the 'new normal' situation has brought about massive disruption to traditional work practices, now that we are required to work productively from home. However, cloud technology has allowed us to collaborate with colleagues, even in different locations. In this situation, Biznet Gio has launched many new features to adapt to this situation in serving B2B customers and retail markets. Our roadmap is clear: we are pushing more managed services and leveraging several cloud platforms to assist both enterprises and SMEs in becoming more agile, accelerating their digital transformation, and surviving in this market." Bappedyanto believes that the pandemic will ultimately highlight the effectiveness of remote work. "Businesses that have migrated to the cloud will survive and be able to compete compared to businesses that still rely on manual systems in the current hybrid workplace situation. I think this is the right moment for business owners to migrate their infrastructure to cloud computing."

