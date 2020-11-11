David Fairman on Netskope’s cyber secure cloud

Cybersecurity is a continually evolving field. As enterprises become increasingly digitalised, and the entire global economy shifts towards service-based, cloud-enabled models, the demands placed on a cybersecurity solution have never been more challenging to satisfy.

David Fairman began his cybersecurity journey in the Royal Australian Air Force as an avionics technician specialising in electronic warfare. After leaving the service and getting his Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT) from Queensland University of Technology and an MBA from the University of Southern Queensland, he put his skills to work in the banking sector.

Now, after 15 years leading cybersecurity efforts at some of the largest financial institutions and banking houses in the world, he’s making a change.

“I joined Netskope after about a 15 year career in banking and finance, across roles like Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Chief Security Officer and Global Head with large global banks,” he explains. “I lived in New York, Toronto, Amsterdam, Boston, London and Melbourne, doing everything from cyber security and fraud prevention to physical security.” Among other roles - including his position as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto and New York University, as well as a founder and board member of the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange - Fairman has served as the Head of Information Security, EMEA and CISO, Americas for the Royal Bank of Scotland, CISO for the Royal Bank of Canada, and Chief Security Officer for National Australia Bank.

However, he reflects, while the finance industry is an engaging and challenging place to work, the world beyond banking held the allure of new challenges and opportunities. “I’d been doing financial sector work for a long time. Those jobs are tough, relentless, fun and challenging. But, after I’d built so many of these types of systems, going back into another banking and finance role would have almost felt like more of the same. I felt like I needed an opportunity to explore other sectors,” says Fairman.

“Some of the best CISOs I know are people who have had experiences in multiple sectors and industries. I think that breadth of experience and appreciation for what’s important elsewhere, just makes you more well-rounded.”