Salesforce India boosts senior team for next stage of growth

Salesforce has demonstrated its latest commitment to India, home to the second highest Salesforce workforce outside the US, with two key executive appointments.

These two senior hires have been put in place to help drive the next phase of growth in India and make the country a global hub for innovation and talent.

In March, Sanket Atal was appointed Salesforce Senior VP and Managing Director, Sites, and is located in Bangalore. A business strategist and tech veteran, with previous senior leadership roles at Intuit India and Oracle, Atal will bring a wealth of experience leading and growing global development centres.

Just a few weeks later, Arun Kumar Parameswaran was appointed senior VP and Managing Director for sales and distribution in India. Also located in Bangalore, Parameswaran will join in May and will lead the overall sales and distribution strategy for India.

These two appointments follow the top hire of Arundhati Bhattacharya as CEO and Chariman of Salesforce India last May, with Bhattacharya brought on board to oversee the company’s expansion in India.

On the appointment of this new business leader for Salesforce India, Gavin Patterson, President and CEO of Salesforce Internstional said: “India is an important growth market for Salesforce and a world-class innoveation talent hub and Arundhati’s leadership will guide our next phase of growth, customer success and investment in the region”.

India fast-growing region for Salesforce

India continues to be one of the fasatest-growing regions for Salesforce and these two appointments reflect the next stage of growth for the company here.

Salesforce has said it expects to add 3,000 jobs in India over the coming three years, with expectations of turning the country into its 'leading global talent and innovation hub’. Research from IDC finds that Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners is set to create more than US$1 trillion in new business revenues between 2019 and 2024.

The tech giant has invested heavily in India over many years, from adding more jobs and expanding its office space and partner ecosystem, to growing its customer base. The company now has 4,000 employees across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, making it the second highest Salesforce workforce outside of the US.

Launched in 2016, the Salesforce Centre of Excellence (CoE) located in Hyderabad has been instrumental in fueling innovation globally, building end-to-end solutions for customer. including some of the latest industry clouds - Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Financial Services for Insurance and Hyperforce - built at the CoE.

“These are exciting and challenging times for all of us,” adds Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India. “India is a strategic growth market for Salesforce and a world-class innovation and talent hub. As we continue to grow and guide our customers through their digital transformation journey, these appointments are a reflection of our commitment and continued investment in India."