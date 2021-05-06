People Moves APAC: Twitter, OCBC, Schroders, WarnerMedia

Here are the latest C-suite transitions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Cyrus Adaggra named VP of Corporate Development at Equinix

Former Telstra exec Cyrus Adaggra is set to join the leadership team of digital infrastructure firm Equinix Asia pacific, as the new VP of Corporate Development, and will be based in Sydney. With an extensive background in telecommunciatons and mergers and acquisitions, Adaggra most recently served as an exec at Telstra where he led M&A projects, and previously spent xx years at Ernst & Young. Adaggra says he looks forwards to growing the “existing markets and exploring new markets across the region to help our customers accelerate the delivery and consumption of digital serves on a global scale with on-demand infrastructure”.

Deepa Sridhar named Director of Corporate Comms at WarnerMedia

Seasoned PR specialist Deepa Sridhar has been appointed WarnerMedia’s Director of Corporate Communications & CNN Marketing for South Asia and will be based in Singapore. Having been with WarnerMedia since 2016 and boasts more than two decades of experience in public relations and corporate communications, including as VP Corporate Communications at J. Walter Thompson and Head of PR for India at Singapore Airlines. Sridhar has worked with a number of brands industry-wide, including British Airways, Bajaj Electricals, Yo! China and Emirates, with her strengths lying in media strategy, brand reputation, crisis communications and brand solutions

Lily Choh named CEO of Schroders Singapore

Following her appointment to Deputy CEO of Schroders Singapore a year ago, Lily Choh has now been named CEO of the asset management firm in Singapore as well as Head of Distribution for APAC and will put into place the firm’s ambitious growth strategy across the region. With extensive institutional experience across two decades, Choh spent three years at Mercer Investment Consulting where she was Senior Manager of Research and prior to that was Senior Officer at GIC.

Maya Hari promoted to Twitter’s VP of Global Strategy and Operations

Having led Twitter’s JAPAC region as VP for the past four and a half years, Maya Hari has been promoted to a global role as Twitter’s VP of Global Strategy and Operations, where she will lead a global team focused on customers and revenue product strategy, operations, innovation and automation to trigger partnerships worldwide. Prior to joining Twitter in 2014, Maya spent 15 years in digital media, mobile and ecommerce across Asia Pacific and the US for brands including Samsung, Google, Microsoft and Cisco.

Ivy Au-Yeung appointed CEO of OCBC Wing Hang Bank

Having joined OCBC Wing Hang Bank, a subsidiary of OCBC Bank located in Hong Kong, in 2019 as deputy chief executive, Ivy Au-Yeung has now been named CEO of the bank. She brings a wealth of experience to the role, having been an international banker since 1986, including more than three decades within corporate and commercial banking covering relationship management, product management and credit and sales, with leadership roles including as CEO of ANZ bank in Hong Kong and as Head of Local Corporates Greater China, for Standard Chartered Bank. She has an MBA and serves in two government advisory committees.

Edouard O’Neill appointed CEO for Credit Agricole CIB Hong Kong

Boasting solid experience in the corporate and investment banking industry, Edouard O’Neill has been named the new CEO for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, as well as Head of Structured Finance for Asia. Joining the company in 2015 as MD for Corporate Acquisition Finance and having served as Global Head of Acquisition Finance & Advisory since 2019, O’Neill has also held leadership finance positions at Societe Generale CIB and at Groupe Casino and ING Commercial Banking.

In this role, O’Neill will lead business development and strategy of the Bank’s commercial franchise in the city and develop its structured finance activities across Asia. “With his wealth of experience and expertise, we are confident that Edouard will excel in providing sound leadership and strategic vision for our growth plan in Hong Kong,” says Michel Roy, Senior Regional Officer for Asia-Pacific.