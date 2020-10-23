NAB respond to mental health challenges with new program

Following research conducted by NAB which identified that over four in 10 people working in small business currently feel highly anxious, NAB is launching a new wellbeing program. The program will be dedicated to supporting Australian business owners.

The research surveyed more than 750 businesses in Australia and found that one in three small business owners feel lonely, with one in five feeling that they are not coping.

“We’ve known for some time that small business owners have been under stress. This has been amplified during COVID-19 when many business owners have had to scale back operations or pivot to entirely different business models to keep their business alive. When we speak to our customers, they tell us running a small business is an all-encompassing job. Entrepreneurship doesn’t finish at 5pm and in order to be successful, business owners need to invest just as much time in their own wellbeing as they do in their company,” commented Ana Marinkovic, NAB’s Executive for Small Business.

In response NAB is launching an online platform called NAB Business Fit, which brings a range of support resources onto one platform, including virtual workshops, webinars, podcasts, live wellbeing classes and articles.

“I think a lot of people go into small business not really understanding how draining it will be on you. It’s a lonely journey and it’s the mental and emotional state that is what often suffers the most. The Business Fit program is all about your wellbeing, mental health and resilience, so I think it will be helpful for so many entrepreneurs out there,” commented Janina Lear, a small business owner who trialled the NAB Business Fit platform.

Each month the personal wellbeing program will be updated with new content for those using the platform to work through.

