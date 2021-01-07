HKBNES/Achiever partner to provide SMEs remote HR solutions

In an announcement made by Achiever Technology Limited (Achiever), the company has partnered with HKBNES' elite technical professionals to provide SMEs with remote-enabled human resources (HR) management systems.

HKBNES will support Achiever's cloud-based HR Management Solution to empower SMEs to seamlessly migrate their HR process to the cloud to minimise man-hour costs and the possibility of manual error, as well as responding to changes in labour regulation.

"Achiever understands the HR challenges faced by Hong Kong SMEs. Our HR Management Solution, supported by HKBNES' comprehensive technical capabilities, helps SMEs grow post-pandemic by making complex HR tasks hassle-free. Achiever and HKBNES share the same vision to help local SMEs achieve success by eliminating hurdles to their growth," commented Sophia Sung, Chief Executive Officer of Achiever Technology Limited.

“Businesses today have to face an ever changing and challenging environment, HKBN being a strong home-grown solution provider is committed to respond rapidly and tentatively to all their needs – and for SMEs, that means an easy-to-deploy remote solution. By working with Achiever, we've redefined HR solutions for SMEs with an affordable monthly subscription service – down to several hundreds per month – that addresses HR pain points to enable SMEs to focus on what matters most: growing their business," added Billy Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer – Enterprise Solutions & JOS Group.

The new HR Management Solution from Achiever and HKBNES is expected to provide essential HR management functions including the likes of standard payroll, leave and claim, and roster and attendance management, with an option to access via mobile devices.

Achiever comments that this solution will give HR executives the power to handle daily tasks anytime, anywhere more effectively without the need to invest extra in platform development. For added convenience, the system also updates automatically whenever changes to SME-related labour regulations take effect, saving users the hassle of tracking and understanding such relevant changes.”

