PwC Hong Kong partners to co-solve cybersecurity pain points

As companies transition to digital remote-enabled work modes in the new normal, only 50% of the decision makers are incorporating cybersecurity into their strategies despite the fact that there has been an alarming rise in recent cyberattacks. That's according to PwC's Global Digital Trust Insights Survey 2021.

As a result, PwC Hong Hong (PwC) has partnered with HKBNES, the enterprise solutions arm of technology solutions provider HKBN, to help solve cybersecurity pain points for businesses across Asia Pacific.

Collaboration made in cybersecurity heaven

By marrying best-in-class cybersecurity assessment with the technical capabilities of a full-service IT solutions provider, PwC and HKBNES will help businesses, especially SMEs whose cybersecurity talents are thin on the ground, protect their precious digital assets and infrastructure.

According to PwC Hong Kong Partner Kok Tin Gan, this new collaboration aims to “co-solve the SMEs owners’ pain points by empowering more local businesses to enhance their cybersecurity readiness, helping them to build sustainable work modes and sail safe through the rough seas”.

With its incredible reach to more than 100,000 companies, or 50% of active companies in Hong Kong, and knowledge of the security needs of businesses including the imminent risks they face, HKBNES is well-positioned to “bring SMEs a stack of best-in-class, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions at affordable rates”, explains HKBN CTO Danny Li, ensuring “companies of all sizes can mount adequate security response as they venture into an increasingly digitised brave new world”.

Services on offer to address pain points of SMEs

The partnership will provide a rule range of cybersecurity services from vulnerability assessment and phishing simulation, to 7x24 SOC security monitoring, 7x24 remediation management and next-gen MDR services.

Threat management services to be offered include key technologies such as Security Operations Centre (SOC), which provides round-the-clock network security monitoring, in addition to next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, for hunting and responding to identified threats.

Serving as a trusted cybersecurity advisor, HKBNES will provide professional service delivery and world-class SOC security monitoring on an affordable, monthly subscription model tailored for enterprises.

More sophisticated options are also available for large-scale operations with higher compliance requirements, including threat intelligence and proactive incident response.