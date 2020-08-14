Meekco.Asia/Facebook support growth of Asian businesses

In a recent announcement made by Meekco.Asia - a digital commerce company - details its joining of Facebook’s Global Expansion Program (GEP).

As a partner of the GEP, Meekco.Asia will help advertisers expand their businesses around the world, as well as drive their cross border eCommerce goals.

Meekco.Asia is targeting to manage merchants' total gross merchandise value of US$50mn per year in Malaysia and Singapore.

"With the partnership in place, we will be able to quickly onboard a business into a new country or territory by removing the barrier of unfamiliarity of the local market with our tools, know-how and technology. We are looking forward to being the top agency in omni channel conversion marketing for retailers and brands in this region in the next 3 years,” commented Meekco.Asia CEO & Founder Kah Hing.

Facebook’s GEP features has the capability to duplicate a client’s business to any part of the world, while applying localisation rules to their business model to ensure it fits with each country.

"We provide them with our 7 pillars of core services which are the localisation of their eCommerce store, content translation, payment gateway integration, logistic & fulfilment integration, customer service outsourcing, business tax compliance and omni-channel marketing." added Hing.

Meekco.Asia was recently awarded a contract to build Bonia Corporation, a multi country webstore, which includes the Shopify Plus enterprise eCommerce platform.

AS a result, Meekco.Asia is the first agency that handles such complex business setup of Online-to-Offline (O2O) commerce solutions in Malaysia.

Other customers of Meekco.Asia include: Air Asia Foundation, Solartime, Malaya Optical and Tumasek Pewter to name a few.

To find out more about Facebook’s Global Expansion Program (GEP), click here!

About Meekco.Asia

Founded in 2015, Meekco.Asia is a full-stack conversion marketing company based in Malaysia & Singapore. The company partners with businesses - such as Facebook’s GEP - to drive successful digital transformation experiences.

Meekco.Asia assists SMEs and large enterprises to develop Shopify Expert and Shopify Plus stores in Malaysia and Singapore, to drive digital commerce growth.

Meekco.Asia’s web development team provides specialist i solutions for B2B customisations for manufacturers, wholesalers and drop-shippers.

Meekco.Asia’s vision is to “make future commerce better."

