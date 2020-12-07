LTI & Injazat partner to accelerate digital transformation

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) - a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, headquartered in Mumbai, India - has announced its recent partnership with Injazat, a UAE-based leader in digital transformation.

"Our partnership with Injazat will enhance performance and competitiveness of enterprises seeking digital and cloud-based transformation. We look forward to bringing industry and technology expertise along with global delivery capabilities to companies in the region,” commented Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI.

As part of their partnership the two will implement LTI’s new best-shore service delivery model to ‘redefine a new era in regional digital leadership’. In addition Injazat will add depth to its digital innovation ecosystem and customer centric approach.

The new service delivery model being implemented, will provide Injazat's customers with hybrid delivery approaches such as: onshore, best-shore, and cloud. The model will also further advance its wider digital delivery ecosystem.

"We are excited to partner with Injazat, a regional leader in business transformation and expand our partnership to deliver digital transformation programs to our customers and support them on their journey to Cloud. LTI's expertise on Cloud and next generation Cloud toolsets like LTI Mosaic and LTI Canvas will complement Injazat's industry leading InCloud offering to deliver superior customer experience with speed,” added Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI.

The partnership comes as part of the two companies’ ongoing relationship, to consolidate Injazat's position as a leading multi-cloud service provider in the region.

"This announcement is part of a new era for our organisation. Digital is now default and our vision supports the UAE's ambition to forge a digitally enabled future across the public and private sectors. Strengthening our existing relationship with LTI is an important part of our plan to provide digital transformation services our customers need,” concluded Commenting on the news, Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of Injazat.

