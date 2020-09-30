ESET/Ingram Micro broaden cybersecurity solutions in India

In an announcement made by ESET and Ingram Micro, the two companies report the establishment of their strategic partnership to broaden the availability of cybersecurity of solutions in India. The ambitions for the strategic partnership is to better support small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the current climate.

"Cybersecurity is now a major priority as the Digital India initiative has rapidly driven businesses to increasingly rely on technology. In tandem, threats by cybercriminals have also grown more sophisticated, thus cyber resilience has become crucial to supporting this development. Through this partnership, resellers in Ingram Micro's distribution network will have access to our latest security solutions, which will enable them to secure their customers from ever-evolving threats," commented Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific & Japan, ESET.

"We are excited to be working with Ingram Micro which has a strong reputation in the distribution of tech solutions. Their extensive channel ecosystem will assist us in broadening our brand presence and product availability across India."

In addition to providing a broader availability of cybersecurity in India, the partnership will further ESET’s commitments to supporting digital development of SMBs and enterprises in India.

Together the two companies will provide marketing support and cybersecurity training opportunities.

"We are delighted to have ESET, the leading IT security company from the European Union, joining a growing list of top IT vendors in our Cloud Marketplace. Their products have been independently tested to be both effective and unobtrusive, so that people can get on with their jobs safe in the knowledge that their systems and data are well-protected. Partnering with ESET will provide our Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) access to an even greater range of security solutions,” added Commenting on the partnership, Jyotil Mankad - Director & Head of Cloud Business, Ingram Micro India.

