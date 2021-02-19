Changing the way you reach guest experience excellence.

Emerging technologies help the modern hospitality industry to build innovative client-centric experiences. From comprehensive smart room solutions to data solutions to artiﬁcial intelligence, — Intellectsoft is a leading solution provider for guest service-ﬁrst structures that exceed expectations of its clients with new technological conveniences.

Overseeing our digitalization journey, we explore technologies that already started changing the industry, such as:

Transformative mobile applications

Cloud and Hybrid infrastructures

The Internet of Things and smart rooms

Intelligent online bookings, self check-in

AI-driven customer experience

Infor positioning, beacons, GPS, Wi-Fi tracking, and more

One-click payments, loyalty programs

In today’s realms, hospitality leaders should allow technologies to predict them with a high precision, attuning the guest experience on-the-go to fit personal demands.

Ultimately, our goal is to empower hospitality businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technologies, untangle complex issues that always emerge during digital revolution, and orchestrate ongoing innovation.

One of the biggest achievements we did was to work with one of the major Integrated Resorts in Macau to apply the full spectrum of our unique assets for developing a single-platform solution. After dozens of iterations, our team of experts manages to collaborate closely with our client's team to apply serverless, cloud-based, and edge technologies to create a unique ecosystem.

With 13 years of innovative experience, we have completed over 560 successful projects, including custom solutions for some of the most iconic brands in the world.

Our clients succeed by leveraging Intellectsoft's process of building, motivating, and managing software development teams. Connect with our experts to promptly scale delivery capacity and get an intelligent extension of your team.

Vladimirs Vahromovs,

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Intellectsoft