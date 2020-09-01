AWS Services from Trianz Bolster Enterprises During COVID-19

At the end of March 2020, the U.S. was forced into lockdown as the threat of COVID-19 ravaged the nation. This sudden shift significantly increased internal enterprise demand for remote IT services as large swathes of the workforce moved to telecommute as a “new normal.” Unfortunately, for many enterprises, their infrastructure was not able to cope with this demand.

Trianz has set an excellent example of how resilient a cloud-native enterprise can be. The IT consultancy had already implemented a 100% robust digital workplace initiative, preparing them for any unprecedented events and leads by example using cloud platforms like AWS to deliver remote IT services. You can read more about the Trianz response to COVID-19 here .

Even during the pandemic, Trianz continued to assist its clients with digital cloud transformations to the AWS platform, giving many businesses, performant and scalable infrastructure that readily accommodated remote workplace initiatives. Where on-premises data centers buckled under demand, Trianz and AWS delivered business continuity and service availability, critical to both short-term and long-term enterprise outcomes during COVID-19.

The AWS Cloud – A COVID-19 lifeline for digital enterprises

At the start of the pandemic, many enterprises were still using legacy applications and on-premises data centers. As the IT department was responsible for managing both the business’s hardware and software, it created a big problem for enterprises when the shelter-in-place orders kicked in. While remote administration is entirely possible, hardware failures can significantly disrupt business continuity, with so many employees working from home using virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

With Trianz being an AWS partner , their consultants know first-hand how the cloud can remedy these traditional IT problems. The hardware management burden can be reduced by “renting” computing resources from a cloud hosting provider like AWS. This is further bolstered by industry-leading service level agreements (SLAs) on AWS, which guarantee compensation when monthly uptime falls below 99.99%. The guarantee offers welcome reassurance that enterprise services will be readily available and reliable during the pandemic, allowing enterprises to transition to a new normal without disruption.

How Trianz and AWS work together to deliver success during COVID-19

Since becoming an AWS partner in 2013, Trianz has helped many enterprises to move their infrastructure deployment to the cloud. This includes more than 10+ Fortune 500 companies, demonstrating high confidence from industry leaders in the Trianz approach to IT consulting.

Trianz approaches IT consulting with a combination of best-in-class technologies and intelligent strategies based on industry best practices. This has allowed the firm to achieve a 100% client satisfaction (CSAT) rating, reflected in the clients’ success after project completion.

Investments in the AWS platform from Trianz

Close collaboration between Trianz and AWS has prompted the creation of proprietary tools and accelerators on the platform. Developed in-house by Trianz experts, these solutions integrate seamlessly with AWS and target the complex enterprise requirements seen by consultants while working on client projects.

AWS AFQ Accelerator

The Trianz Athena Federated Query (AFQ) accelerator was created to tackle data analytics across heterogeneous network environments. This accelerator processes data without the need for transmission between platforms, allowing for unified analytics across Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift and Athena, AWS S3, and SAP HANA.

Concierto.cloud

With the growing complexity of cloud management, Trianz created the Concierto.cloud platform . With full AWS integration , Concierto.cloud streamlines IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM) when moving to the AWS cloud. Additionally, turn-key integrations with leading independent software vendor (ISV) tools ensure that Trianz can deliver COVID-proof IT deployments on AWS tailored to individual business requirements.

ARXWAY

With Trianz AWS Managed Services during COVID-19, enterprises need the reassurance that external employees can use their services without compromising cybersecurity or compliance. The proprietary Trianz ARXWAY host allows for granular access to host machines on AWS, helping enterprises maintain high compliance in the cloud. Its small footprint allows for redundancy, while simultaneously encrypting user traffic via VPN for remote workers. This helps protect AWS EC2 instances from attackers, with full multi-factor authentication (2FA) and unified role-based access controls (RBAC) that allow for a swift revocation of access rights. While remote worker endpoint security can be challenging to tackle, ARXWAY provides an additional security layer on AWS to protect your business during the pandemic.

EVOVE

Data migration is a significant hurdle for enterprises looking to make a full cloud transition to cope with COVID-19. To combat this problem, Trianz created EVOVE . With full AWS integration, EVOVE will automate up to 95% of data conversion and extract-transform-load (ETL) processing, significantly reducing migration timescales to the AWS cloud. EVOVE enables swift and streamlined migration to the AWS cloud, giving enterprises the agility and technical competence needed to combat COVID-19.

Trianz and AWS – don’t let COVID-19 cease your operations

Significant investment from Trianz in AWS has allowed for ongoing client success in the face of the pandemic. In the words of Trianz President, Ganeshan Venkateshwaran:

Trianz fully advocated for the cloud and its benefits before COVID-19, and this commitment only grew in the wake of the pandemic. We have known about the potential of the cloud for years, and how it can completely transform business operations and promote industry leadership. This process of cloud digitalization embodies our consulting approach and company ethos—Digital Evolution: Simplified.

After countless successful client projects, we were able to identify niche business requirements that were not being met on the market. This prompted the creation of our own IP technologies, like AWS AFQ Accelerator, EVOVE, Concierto.cloud, and ARXWAY. By partnering and collaborating with AWS, these technologies significantly improved business outcomes by expediting projects, streamlining management, and enhancing cybersecurity.

Now, more than ever, digital services are a lifeline for enterprises across the globe. While COVID-19 has caused an inevitable disruption, Trianz aims to help enterprises adapt to the new normal through digital transformation and the creation of remote workplace solutions. By implementing resilient and secure infrastructure and services for our clients, we hope to prepare them for the post-COVID landscape of remote telecommuting and virtual conferencing.