Taiwan 8.16% GDP growth in Q1 due to exports and investment

According to statistics from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), Taiwan recorded an 8.16% growth in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2021.

This marked the highest rise since Q4, 2010 but has to be taken into context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global GDP. The United States recorded a 6.4% rise in the same period, while China posted a record 18.3% hike. However, the euro zone, still gripped by lockdowns, saw a 0.6% drop.

The Taiwan figure was higher than expected, with DGBAS putting the strong growth down to domestic production capacity expansion and investment, as well as strong exports and investment.

“The annual economic growth rate would easily rise to break the 5 percent mark with the upward adjustment in Q1, if the 2nd, 3rd and 4th figures were all at the same level as those estimated in February," said DGBAS official Wu Pei-shuan.

"Overall, the economy continued a rising trend, pushed forward by robust growth in the second half of last year.”

Supply chain disruption an ongoing issue

The figures could have been even better. Taiwan has been struggling to meet demand for semiconductors in particular, with a global shortage impacting manufacturing of cars and electronic goods in the US especially.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world’s largest chipmaker, accounting for around 65% of global supply, and has recently announced that it expects to increase production to meet “minimum requirement” by June.

The US and Taiwan held talks in February on supply chain disruption and have scheduled more talks for August, by which time US President Biden’s 100-Day Supply Chain Review will have been completed.

US automaker Ford last week said the chip shortage could cut its Q2 production by half, costing US$2.5bn.

Electronic components lead Taiwan exports despite chip shortage

In Q1, Taiwan’s export goods rose 24.58%, with electronic components showing the strongest growth compared with the same period of last year. Exports of rubber and plastic products, machinery, chemicals and basic metal products also recorded increases of more than 20%.

“Thanks to a warming international business climate, all exports grew,” said Wu.

Consumer consumption expanded by 2.08% year-on-year in Q1, a reversal from the four previous quarters. This reflected the strong growth of domestic consumption, with the work from home economy prompting retail sales and restaurant deliveries.