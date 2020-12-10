Mainland China & Hong Kong: most active IPO year since 2011
Latest KPMG report highlights that IPO activity in Mainland China and Hong Kong have been the most active since 2011
Analysis from KPMG’s latest ‘’, the company reported tha Mainland China and Hong Kong stock exchanges are both set to record their most active year since 2011 for IPO markets. In particular, Shanghai and Hong Kong saw a surge in fundraising activity which has been reported as a key driver behind the 23% increase in proceeds raised in the global IPO market, despite continued challenges caused by COVID-19.
When it comes to global rankings, respectively, Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) will take second, third and fifth place, with total funds raised reaching US$50.3bn, US$49.9bn and US$18.5bn.
"Despite prevailing uncertainties marked by the COVID-19 outbreak as well as political, social and economic concerns, the global IPO markets remained resilient and ended strong in 2020. As businesses gradually adapt to the new normal and with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, there is a good chance for the global economy as well as the capital markets to rebound in the coming year,” commented Paul Lau, Partner, Head of Capital Markets, KPMG China.
Other findings in the report:
"Benefiting from the new listing chapter launched in 2018, Hong Kong has been serving strong investor demand for high quality healthcare listings such as companies engaged in research and development of cancer treatments, autoimmune disease treatments, medical devices, etc. Following the strengthened ecosystem in Hong Kong with more biotech-experienced investors, investment bankers, lawyers, research analysts and financial advisers, we expect more companies to follow suit in the coming year,” concluded Irene Chu, Partner, Head of New Economy and Life Sciences, Hong Kong, KPMG China.
