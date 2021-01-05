AsiaPay partners with Zip on digital payment solutions

In a recent announcement made by AsiaPay - a leading digital payment service and technology company in Asia - has partnered with ZIp to provide merchants in Australia the ability to accept digital mobile wallet payments via Zip, a simple, secure and private payment solution.

Being a leader in the digital retail finance and payments industry, Zip provides a point of sales credit and digital payment solution to its customers. Zip core focus is to provide transparent, responsible and fairly priced solutions to both consumers and SMEs.

The new partnership between AisaPay and Zip allows AsiaPay to provide a holistics, and integrated digital payment processing service for eCommerce and digital merchants in Australia. Those that use Zip with their local merchants will be able to utilise its buy now, pay later installment service for ePurchases by offering Zip as an alternative payment option.

"This strategic agreement will bring more flexible payment methods and excellent consumer experience to customers. In this new era of digital globalization, digital innovation and disruption change the way we live and do business. There is continued merchant demand for a complete integrated payment acceptance solution across prevailing payment methods to optimize sales conversion and better serve the customers globally especially in digital channel payments. We are honored to work with Zip to provide its users with greater payment convenience and acceptance at digital merchants of AsiaPay throughout Asia.,” commented Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay.

