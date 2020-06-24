Mastercard
Mastercard: a digitally disruptive organisation
McAlpine Hussmann
Digital transformation in the McAlpine Hussmann supply chain
DuluxGroup
Into Australia’s iconic brands’ digital transformation
DOCOMO PACIFIC
DOCOMO PACIFIC: community, 5G and telecoms excellence
Cellcard
Cellcard: delivering Cambodia’s 5G digital transformation
Capgemini
Capgemini: at the forefront of industry 4.0 innovation
Commonwealth Ombudsman
Australian Commonwealth Ombudsman: Leveraging technology to build an effective ICT strategy
IBM
IBM: the Blueprint for a Data-driven Enterprise
Tech Mahindra
How Tech Mahindra is building the factory of the future
Varian Medical Systems
Varian Medical Systems: fighting cancer with tech innovation