YMCA Victoria: Technology coping with covid

Today YMCA Victoria is a not for profit organisation employing over 5,500 people and providing a wide variety of services including camps, community recreation and sporting facilities, swimming lessons, as well as children’s programs such as before and after school care, and early learning centres from more than 150 locations across the state of Victoria, Australia's most populous.

Naturally the Y today has evolved as society has evolved, and welcomes all genders, races and religions, though its core commitment to supporting and empowering young people is as strong as ever. Safe to say its founder Sir George Williams couldn't have predicted this transformation though he'd surely approve. And he'd be sad to learn that problems like social isolation, youth depression and suicide he set out to address then have only grown, or that a new pandemic would threaten the very continuation of not-for-profit organisations like his.

Williams founded the YMCA in response to the industrial revolution: today we are seeing the third industrial revolution, and the Y is embracing that challenge.

In January 2020 YMCA Victoria brought in Shane Riddle, an experienced ICT professional and CIO, as General Manager of Technology and Strategy to assess its needs and set the organisation up to optimise its services, simplify and strengthen its internal processes and governance, and make sure the Y had the technology and expertise to deliver on its mission.

Then came Covid-19. Government restrictions meant that from March most of the business (Y activities and services being mainly face-to-face) from recreation centres to camps, pools and offices, had to close. The impact was huge: more than 5,200 staff had to be stood down. Shane Riddle's job started to look very different: “I could never have predicted that my first nine months with the Y would see us faced with a pandemic that would see the majority of the business closed! But while it has been a difficult time for the organisation and our 5,500 staff, I am proud of what we’ve been able to achieve and how we have utilised technology to innovate through this tough period.”

In early April, Australia’s Federal Government, introduced the JobKeeper initiative to minimise job losses. “We knew this would be of great assistance for thousands of our staff,” says Riddle. “However it took several weeks to pass JobKeeper through parliament and into legislation.” The details of the process were not clear, nor what the government expected from employers to facilitate the self-nomination process so staff could receive the payment. The Australian Tax Office (ATO) finally released a form, to be collected by the employer, outlining the staff member's nomination. The Y was responsible to hold these forms and advise the ATO of numbers.