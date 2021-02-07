Varian Medical Systems: Together we are bigger than cancer

Healthcare has always been Kenneth Tan's calling. Having studied biotechnology, he worked in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors before moving into oncology, a field that is particularly important to him since losing his mother to cancer in 2002.

He describes her journey through cancer treatment as filled with uncertainties and fear both for her and for Kenneth and his family. As a result, when he had an opportunity to join Varian Medical Systems, their vision for creating a world without fear of cancer particularly resonated. "I immediately wanted to be part of this fight to beat cancer" he says. "It's such a clear and simple vision”.

"In the future, I believe the approach we take with many types of cancer will be the same approach we take with any chronic illness nowadays - screen early, diagnose early, and treat early so patients can continue to live a high quality of life. We believe that's possible, and with that possibility the fear disappears because from the patient and family's point of view, there will be treatment options available that improve survivability."

Indeed, some experts predict that by 2050 cancer will be a manageable chronic disease just like diabetes and hypertension so that a cancer diagnosis will no longer hold the fear it does today. Additionally, treatment is becoming more sophisticated thanks to rapidly advancing technology. "Cancer care is becoming more “intelligent” with the use of biomarkers, personalized drugs, precision radiotherapy and proton therapy, and targeted immunotherapy" Kenneth says.

An example of this is Adaptive Intelligence™, which combines artificial intelligence and adaptive radiotherapy. Adaptive therapy creates a personalized treatment strategy guided by details about the patient’s internal anatomy and treatment response.

This AI-driven adaptive therapy solution can deliver an entire adapted treatment to the targeted tumour within a 15-minute timeslot, reducing the dosage of radiation to healthy tissue. AI-adapted plans have shown to be better than conventional scheduled plans.