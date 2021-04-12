RPG puts people first in manufacturing DX

Enabling digital transformation for a manufacturing business is never a simple task. Manufacturing industry is one of the most analog by nature and for ages it has been working on multiple improvement frameworks like ISO, Six Sigma, TPM, WCM, Demings, and TRIZ to name a few. The success of Digital in Manufacturing depends on your ability to take people along and raise the quotient of Digital across the employees in different functions including front line and equally back office.

For the shop floor digital challenges are enormous and especially for legacy businesses which have old plants and need to embrace digital with old assets and systems, which obviously you can't retire overnight given the large capex involved. Digital in manufacturing is like doing the operation on a live person. You want to embrace the digital and build future factories but without any stoppage or impact to business. One basically needs to balance the approach of Plant Wide building for future, so called Smart Factories vis-à-vis machine (critical), process level approach. For large global and distributed manufacturing operations building Digital Core is not a why but when question according to Mr Mutha

100% culture

While 3Ms of manufacturing namely Machine, Method and Materials are important but are smaller worries compared to the 4th M - Man (Culture) according to Mr Mutha’s

“The digital successes are 100% culture,” he says. “We are still a generation which is doing digital projects with an analogue mind, and then we (at times) end up blaming the technology. Every digital project requires accepting the new normal. It requires believing the unseen possibilities. It's always more difficult to let go than embrace new. It's difficult for an operator who believes he understands the machine in and out to move to accepting new possibilities that will enable and elevate lives of people. Business KPIs never changed and will never change, 15 years back when I started my career in Manufacturing Consulting , OEE was god - it is today and will remain so tomorrow but what changes is your ability to bring trust, transparency and transformation to the ways you have been doing business.

“So in culture believing in possibility is extremely important and it’s not something which will happen overnight, no matter how much credibility one has. Digital is a journey one has to live, a journey of believing in new possibilities, establishing success, showcasing/celebrating it and then scaling it up rapidly. You will get it easily if you start from the business benefit and associated ROI for investors. If you begin with Source of Value for every stakeholder then chances are high that you will have less trouble in finding money and most importantly adoption of new ways