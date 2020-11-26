Powering cell tower infrastructure in the Philippines

Rodrigo Araujo, the Chief Operating Officer for PhilTower Consortium, has dialled in from Phnom Penh for our Zoom meeting and the connection is so clear he could be in the next room. The ease of connectivity seems appropriate for a man who has bold plans to revolutionise Philippines’ cell tower infrastructure.

PhilTower Consortium, which launched late 2019, is one of the first incorporated ITCs in the country. The consortium has a group of international private investors, which specialises in integrated niche infrastructure.

The opportunity is self-evident; the Philippines currently has around 16,000 cell towers for a country of 100 million people. Yet on a whole host of fronts – from sites and capacity, to coverage and quality – the industry has come up short.

“There’s a lot of pressure on operators to improve capacity, especially with the Pandemic,” says Araujo.

Whereas in the past the pace of change was slow, now there is clear impetus from the government and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which issued provisional certificates to 23 tower companies in September, allowing them to own, construct, manage and operate common towers hosting cellular sites.