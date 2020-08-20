oOh! Media: the impact of COVID-19 and digital innovation
Steve Reid, Chief People and Culture Officer, oOh! on the company’s digital strategies and the impact of COVID-19 on workplace culture and operations
, has worked within HR, people and culture, and learning and development roles for 27 years. During his career he has worked for the likes of as Head of HR and organisation capability; as General Manager HR; and as Head of Human Resources and Head of Organisational Capability. Today, Reid is the Chief People and Culture Officer at , taking pride in the company’s ethos to treat people the way that we'd expect to be treated ourselves and its drive to be a positive contributor to people’s mental health. “Early in my career, I found a very strong purpose around helping people to be better. I think as an organisation, one of the things that I aspire to is that our people, whether they decide to stay or to leave and go elsewhere, are better for having been here.”
COVID-19 - widespread disruption
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 - whether large or small - industries around the world have experienced disruption from the impact of the coronavirus. From a revenue perspective, Reid details that the Out of Home media industry has been hit incredibly hard which is “no surprise when you are in a lockdown situation. Most people were working from home and not travelling or out and about as much, therefore our audience declined along with our revenues. For example our airport business, with flights coming to an almost standstill, have seen revenue fall significantly along with in many cases our retail, office tower and public transport businesses. As a result, Reid highlights that on two fronts oOh! Media has had to look at commercially and financially how it can keep the organisation going to get through this period. “We are starting to see improvements since implementing measures following the outbreak, including asking employees to work reduced hours or take extra annual leave to try and support the company. But for me, success is about doing this in a way that consults and engages employees, ensuring that they feel valued throughout the process and understand why it is critical for the business. However, it can’t be just employees who bear the brunt of this. As a business we have had to make some big commercial decisions in relation to how we can cut down costs or reduce our expenditure.”
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Reid has witnessed some massive adaptations and massive learnings that he hopes organisations will take away from this disruption. “In particular, there's been talk for some time about workplace flexibility and the move to a gig economy with less employees and more contractors in the future. I think there's been a lot of discussion around how our future workplaces will change.” However, personally Reid hasn’t seen the industry evolve at the pace that it could have or that people expected it to. “One good thing that has come out of this global crisis is that it has forced people to think differently. One clear change has been the adoption of working from home. Prior to COVID-19, the idea of everybody working from home would have been dismissed by many people, however we have proved that people can be just as or more productive working from home. I think employees and leaders have realised that you don’t have to sit in the same room as your employees to ensure they are working. I think one of our key learnings from this pandemic is that good people step up and do good work, no matter the circumstance, if they're in an office or if they're at home, they still do great work because that's what they do.” As a result of this, Reid believes that this has helped people’s perspectives rapidly change when it comes to flexibility and working from home. “I think there's been a real recognition that there are some roles and even more roles than we first expected that can work flexibly. I believe this has been partly driven by how we are using technology. Prior to COVID-19, people who joined a meeting via phone or video call would typically have a poorer experience compared to the people in the room due to suboptimal use of the technology. However, with everyone working remotely there has been a greater focus on how we can use the technology to make meetings work more efficiently. I've heard some great feedback that one of the consequences of doing a lot of online meetings is a sense that we're getting a broader range of opinions from people online who may be less vocal in a room with other people. Typically, in any meeting you have dominant people who talk more and others who are more quiet and don’t feel as safe to contribute. In the online world, I think more people feel safe to offer an opinion” Something that oOh! is keen to do as it transitions back to office working, is to look at the mixed model, and how it can be applied to those working in an office along with those working from home to ensure that everyone's work experience is positive, rather than just going back to the old ways of operating. “The next challenge will be implementing really good processes and agreed rules that better support this way of working.”
Other technological trends Reid has seen emerge due to COVID-19 are the use of collaborative tools, “where people before were more inclined to use hosted drives, I think there has been a massive uptake in the use of Microsoft Teams and collaborative tools where multiple people can work on the same document at the same time, making work easier and more efficient.” While these tools are not new, Reid explains it is the impact of COVID-19 which has forced the behaviour and understanding that this new way of working can be efficient, perhaps even more so than before. “It takes 28 days to create a habit, and we’ve certainly had that time during lockdown to change our habits. Hopefully they will continue as we return to the office.”
Digital innovation strategies and technology trends
When it comes to digital innovation strategies Reid states that the company prides itself on being leaders in the space. “We pride ourselves on being the company in our industry that drives innovation forward and invests ahead of the curve and ahead of our competitors. Firstly, because we think that’s where the future is going and it is good for our company, and secondly because we also think that is where the industry is going, and it is good for the sector. In terms of our strategy around this, it is envisaging the future and what will make the biggest difference for our customers, and investing early, to ensure we are at the forefront of the innovation – leading, not following.” With this strategy in mind, oOh! Media then identifies its competitive advantages from a technology standpoint. “These are the innovations that we invest heavily in and look at internal resources to make sure we have the IP and knowledge internally to drive these innovations, as well as identifying where we should leveraging best practices from external partners - such as Harbour IT - because we're either not going to have the resources, time or capacity to develop everything we need ourselves. With innovation comes the challenge of juggling what we should develop internally and what we should outsource. However, our partners are not just delivering a service they join us in our vision and what we are trying to achieve to deliver something of value.”
While COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of certain technologies especially when it comes to collaborative tools, due to the need of rapid adoption of this technology, acceleration and development in other technological areas have been delayed for the time being. “I have seen some continued investment in technology during COVID-19, but when your revenue is hurting across the board there is naturally a pullback on the level of investment in non-critical projects. However, I believe this is just a pause not a stop. I think people will be naturally cautious as we return to the new normal, in terms of technology investment levels and timelines. I believe it will be a couple of years before we return to pre-Covid investment, especially for the more cutting-edge technology. However, there will be some businesses eager to get the jump on their competitors who will see investing in technology as a clear advantage and enabler of new ways of doing business.”
