How Sutherland Shire Council met the challenge of COVID-19

The future is always untold for all of us. And, in this instance, what was in store for Sutherland Shire’s new Chief Information Officer was nowhere in her 30/60/90 day plan. Last November, nobody outside of China had any inkling of what mother nature had in store for the world, in the form of a pandemic that would disrupt lives and the economy of every country. But, when Simona Dimovski took up the post of Chief Information Officer at Sutherland Shire Council (SSC), COVID-19 was third in line after a couple of other natural disasters to afflict New South Wales. In November 2019, the world's attention focused on the bushfires that raged through southern Australia. Sydney itself was threatened, and fires started close to home. Until mid-January when the rains came, the fires remained a cause for concern. However, early in February the area experienced its heaviest rainfall in 30 years. People had to be evacuated and, by 18 February, wind gusts reached 161kph causing widespread chaos and electrical outages.

In her previous work as ICT Project Service Manager at Ausgrid, Dimovski would have had her work cut out helping keep power supplies going, but her first two months at SSC, dealing with the same problems from a totally different perspective were certainly challenging – and COVID-19 had not even started. Yet it was the diversity of the challenge posed by local government that attracted her. “After 19 years in aviation, financial, and latterly the utilities industry, I found that the services SSC provided were very different – but many of the services IT provided to the organisation are similar. Maybe 80% of what we do can be applied across multiple industries,” Dimovski explains. Indeed, with more than 30 semi-autonomous business units, from leisure centres to libraries, children's services to environmental and of course business services that is just as well, she notes.

Technology is not the day job of most people in the council. “Our people embrace technology that will enable them to work lean,” says Dimovski. “When it comes to servicing our community, technology is something we do in the background, it has to be an enabler for productivity and in some cases we didn’t get that 100% right. There was a lot to do. A good deal of legacy IT infrastructure is on-premise, located at the Council's own data centre; it even has its own telephone exchange. One of the first things I did was to stock-take – reviewing the IT strategy, governance, architecture, the infrastructure, the IT operations and enhancements, as well as the projects. A backlog of the latter had built up – more than 170 that would be classified in the realm of small to extra large projects, spanning between 20 days and over 18 months to complete.”

To unravel all this called for the long-overdue evolution of IT to be set in motion. To achieve this, Dimovski and her team built a model of demand and capacity which pointed to implementation timeframes that would take over two years to complete, at best. But then the most unexpected turn of events occurred. The arrival of the Coronavirus in March, with the consequent and sudden shift to home working for the vast majority of staff mandated an accelerated approach to delivering mobile working solutions.

“We had to move at lightning speed, ready to respond almost instantly to directives from the federal and NSW state governments,” Dimovski explains. “We had to ensure that the whole business was working remotely, implementing Microsoft Teams and getting people used to that. Virtual council meetings had to be set up. We deployed every member of the IT team to the rest of the business, getting them together in daily huddles to see how the master plan we put in place might need to be modified as new guidelines came through.”

As well as collaboration tools, Dimovski implemented a VPN so that the whole organisation could log in remotely, adding dual-factor authentication. Remote working was a new concept for a large population, and at all levels of the organisation and the community. IT team members were available to set up the hardware and software needed and iron out any problems with flexible working. Softphones were brought in to allow service teams to deal with calls when working remotely. The 'high-intensity, high-touch' movement and change management process led by the IT department was completed in less than four weeks, quite an achievement considering that MS Teams implementation was among the queued projects and that, before March, nobody had used it. Dimovski is already predicting that the new normal for SSC post-COVID-19 will be a hybrid of physical collaboration and remote working. Local government is one of those sectors, like law and real estate perhaps, which had been slower to move up to the digital plane.