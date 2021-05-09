Finastra: Redefining finance for good with technology

If the pandemic has demonstrated anything, it’s that fintech can truly be a force for societal good and an anchor that provides surety during even the most uncertain times. Although this assessment is no surprise to industry leader Finastra, the potential for positive change has, in its view, reached a pivotal moment. Accelerated digital transformation around the world is widening the company’s scope to shape and be a part of the financial services industry’s new reality in every sense, from enabling broader financial inclusion to investing in the environment and developing its renowned FusionFabric.cloud platform.

Smita Gupta, Global Head of Platform Ecosystem, Developer and Marketplaces Marketing, returned to speak with us about how Finastra is helping to redefine the future of finance.

Having joined the company in 2016 - just as Open Banking started to gain momentum - Gupta relates that it was always evident that Finastra offered a very different proposition in the fintech world: “I saw a tremendous opportunity to build an entire APAC marketing organisation from scratch and bring together several innovative digital marketing technologies.” Starting out as the Chief Marketing Officer for Finastra in the APAC region (based in Singapore), she relocated to London in 2019 and developed her current role from there. Bringing a wealth of experience from some of the largest tech companies in the world, Gupta knows the enterprise value not only of Finastra’s solutions and software, but also its culture. “Finastra is a fintech that values diversity,” she states, “both in terms of its people and the experience we bring to the table. Everything we do encourages an open culture and an environment of innovation.”

Finastra’s belief that fintech can work “to redefine finance for good” was fully put to the test in 2020, and it has succeeded in validating this stance. In May, the company launched a solution to support the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, and created a virtual lending platform to help process loans for small businesses as part of the US Government’s Payment Protection Programme (PPP).). Elsewhere, Gupta adds, Finastra has been keenly exploring new ‘finance for good’ alternatives, many of which, because of pandemic-related digital transformation acceleration, have been brought forward a lot sooner. “What might have taken years has had to be completed in months. Businesses have seen a reduction in cash transactions in favour of contactless payment methods, and cloud technology has enabled businesses to keep running by allowing employees to work from home.” The latter development has applications not just relating to business continuity but also reduced carbon emissions through less staff commuting. During the peak of the pandemic, Finastra also operated remotely, with over 90% of its employees working at home, enabling it to roll out mission-critical tech for banks and financial institutions while also prioritising the wellbeing of its people.

If one attempted to summarise Finastra succinctly, then ‘unlocking new digital ecosystem opportunities, fuelling smart growth, and future-proofing organisations’ would be a good start. A critical pillar of its capability to fulfill these goals is FusionFabric.cloud, an open and synergistic developer platform and app marketplace for the finance industry. “We're encouraging collaboration and enabling banks to access innovation faster, such as via sprint programmes and 100-day jumpstart initiatives,” says Gupta. A champion of Open Banking, Finastra’s solutions can help accelerate innovation by utilising APIs that allow disparate products and modules to combine in refreshing new ways. With capabilities that extend from retail and corporate banking to payments, lending, and capital markets, FusionFabric.cloud can facilitate:

Collaboration