ELMO Cloud HR & Payroll’s resilient and convergent solution

Adopting cloud-based software solutions in recent years has become an everyday strategy for companies around the world. The benefits of sourcing external technologies include increased automation, reliability, flexibility, scalability, cost-reduction and efficiency. These benefits dwarf the inefficiencies of manual process or expensive on-premise infrastructure. The case for digital transformation to the cloud as a solution for business challenges is clear.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses at every stage of their digital transformation journey have become increasingly reliant on cloud-based technology solutions to manage operations, remain in close contact with employees, suppliers, and clients, and minimise operating costs. Australia-based ELMO Software is emblematic of a Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions provider that has taken the pandemic’s pressures in its stride, offering seamless service to its clients throughout. An increase in engagement and reliance on the platform through the recent period indicate the tailwinds in the broader adoption of HCM software as businesses seek to accelerate their digital transformation strategies to manage a larger remote workforce. This dynamic is also playing out in the UK market where ELMO is eyeing expansion plans.

James Haslam, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), says the pandemic has been a remarkable indicator of both the benefits and reliability of ELMO’s convergent hire-to-retire suite of people management solutions. “Our convergent solution offers a wide product suite to streamline our clients’ HR and payroll processes, but what really sets it apart is the truly remote nature of the products,” he explains, noting that HCM solutions have now become mission-critical to organisations during lockdown. “COVID-19 is a really good case study in terms of the criticality of having an HCM solution in your toolkit which can be implemented, supported and accessed remotely. If you think about it, things like financials and CRM have had cloud-based solutions for a while.” Cloud-based HCM, meanwhile, is later in the adoption curve, Haslam explains.

“One of our biggest competitors is manual process, and one of the biggest benefits of companies shifting to the cloud comes down to what’s been happening this year,” adds Haslam. “You’ve got companies that are now working remotely on a mass scale; 500+ people working remotely is a huge challenge for the management of performance cycles, payroll, recruitment, onboarding and training of people.”

This reality has been made plain by trends in customer behaviour during the lockdown, with platform engagement rising considerably. “We’ve seen an increase in platform reliance, underscoring the thesis that a cloud-based HCM solution is a critical component for a company’s toolkit.”

Regarding changes in prospective customer purchasing decisions, Haslam and ELMO have noticed some key trends. “In terms of changes in purchasing decisions, we’ve observed a change in the procurement cycle through the pandemic with companies generally working to identify what the pandemic will do to their results, and as a result, we have seen procurement being deferred, creating pent up demand, as company executives look to conserve cash,” he says. “However, pleasingly, we’ve been able to continue to win business throughout, and it’s now a case of monitoring the key indicators for when the procurement cycle will kick back in as businesses return to the office. It’s great to hear that they’re starting to do that.