BT Global Services India - Delivering through disruption

In a year defined by the disruption of the biggest global health crisis in living memory, the focus for Vanitha Prabu, Global Procurement Manager, IT and IT Services at BT Global Services India, remains relatively unchanged. Based in India, Prabhu oversees IT indirect sourcing for Asia Pacific and globally, as a captive unit of the telecoms giant. The company offers managed telecom and IT services for a broad range of customers across the healthcare, finance and contact centre sectors. At a time when communicating remotely is at the heart of both professional and personal life, the company’s services are arguably more vital than ever.

Prabhu’s teams have been forced to overcome the same challenges all companies have faced during the past 12 or so months. But the fundamentals of her job, she says, remain the same: delivering value to stakeholders and suppliers inline with the group business objectives of BT. Creating stability and minimising disruption has been key to business continuity, and is built upon the core tenets of strategic sourcing, a critical process which Prabhu defines as the application of group-wide data, paired with consolidated purchasing power to find the best possible value in the marketplace.

Value, in this instance, does not necessarily mean most cost-efficient upfront; value can be measured by many metrics, and for Prabhu that means delivering a “win-win proposition” to BT, stakeholders and suppliers alike. Alongside cost, procurement leaders are now tasked with combatting the most pressing issues threatening supply chains, namely risk-mitigation, agility and resilience.

“Our goals are to achieve lowest cost of ownership along with minimal supply chain risk,” Prabhu says. “To do this we spend a lot of time speaking with stakeholders to understand what their strategy is and what their expectations are. Then we spend time with our suppliers, to understand how they're going to fit into our ecosystems, deliver the services, come up with new plans and ideas, and how they are going to improve efficiencies. That's where we try to evaluate our supply base and our business stakeholders, and we try to collaborate with all of them to ensure we provide the best possible services.”

So how does one successfully deliver on these objectives? The answer in Prabhu’s experience is leading with a collaborative mindset, and spending the time to explore how each and every business within the ecosystem can improve and grow.

“We always believe in a win-win position for both suppliers and BT,” Prabhu says. “When we onboard a new third-party supplier, we work with them in collaboration, because ultimately we are reselling the supplier’s products to our end customers. That means suppliers have to be very collaborative, they need to understand the BT ecosystem and the customer so that they can deliver upon our expectations, as well as our customers’ expectations.”