Biznet Gio: Indonesia’s Cloud Provider post COVID strategy

Reflecting on his career in the cloud industry, Dondy Bappedyanto explains that he began his career in the cloud industry in 2009. Since then, Bappedyanto has "made many changes to the cloud and hosting industry landscape in Indonesia," he comments. Looking at the comprehensive technology and infrastructure industry, Bappedyanto has more than 20 years of experience in multiple multinational companies, ranging from general management, product development, technical operations, and technical strategy. He also has been actively speaking in various IT events and joining as a mentor for startups and the IT communities in Indonesia.

Taking a look at the company's services, Bappedyanto explains that PT Biznet Gio Nusantara's cloud operations, known as Biznet Gio, relate to cloud computing and data center solutions in Indonesia. As the demand for more agile IT services and vast network capabilities rises, Bappedyanto details that the company "has been helping customers to grow and transform digitally. Since launching in 2015, many companies in Indonesia have trusted their business infrastructure on our cloud. We are determined to assist our customers in overcoming their IT Infrastructure challenges with the right solutions and achieve their business objectives."

With both PCI-DSS and ISO 27001 certification, and SOC Type-2 by the end of 2020, Bappedyanto is proud to say that the company is "the first compliant CSP in Indonesia with the multi-region concept with flexibility like the hyper scalers, and serving business continuity planning among the industry." By being a part of a wider group, Bappedyanto highlights the benefits of being supported with large network capacity. "Our cloud infrastructure is available to fulfill any connectivity requirement and offers free unlimited network traffic to every customer."

Delving deeper into the company's infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution, Bappedyanto explains that "Biznet Gio service offers scalable virtual machines, storage, networks, and dedicated cloud servers. For the virtualization platform, VMware is one of the most commonly used platforms among enterprise businesses. Therefore, one of the enterprise products, GIO Cloud, is undoubtedly reliable and offers VMware's well-known functionality, such as a high availability design with a robust performance advantage. Serving both public cloud and private cloud, our enterprise customers can design their system requirements, based on the scale of the project."

The dedicated cloud service from GIO Cloud is the GIO Private. GIO Private is a ready-to-go private cloud "to fulfill the industrial demand for massive computing needs on dedicated physical servers and offers full control of VMware," comments Bappedyanto.

In addition to GIO Cloud, the company offers NEO Cloud. NEO Cloud – launched at the end of 2017 – is a public cloud product designated to target SMEs, providing a one-stop solution for small businesses in Indonesia to ease the digital transformation process. "NEO offers a simple yet sophisticated infrastructure service for startups, developers, and small businesses alike, from cloud servers, block storage, object storage, networks, dedicated hosting, licenses, SSL, domain, DNS manager to website builder. NEO also comes with multi regions and multi availability zones catering multiple services and systems design needs," he adds.