Business Chief is a ‘Digital Community’ that connects the world’s largest brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends pivoting towards technology and digital transformation.

Business Chief is a ‘trusted authority’ on the latest industry news combining ‘Executive Thought Leadership Interviews’ with the very latest case studies on Leadership & Digital Strategy, Corporate Finance, Technology and Human Capital.

The focus of Business Chief’s ‘Digital Community’ is to provide our users with the ‘Ultimate Digital Experience’ - an incredible digital magazine, an world-class website, an award-winning newsletter service as well as video reports, podcasts, blogs, webinars, white papers, research reports, virtual events and a database second to none.

Business Chief also offers its advertising partners a unique blend of digital branding, content syndication and executive thought leadership articles as well as a ‘gated intelligence community’ providing ultimate demand generation and measurable ‘Ad-Campaign’ ROI’s.

Business Chief is read by industry professionals at all levels as well as technology and consulting executives.